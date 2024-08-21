SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.22

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.22 and last traded at $136.08, with a volume of 23979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.71.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

