Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 241.03% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Sphere 3D news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

