Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.70

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and traded as low as $32.36. Sprott shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 55,300 shares.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
