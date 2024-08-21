STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director Purchases $49,956.85 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.