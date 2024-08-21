Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.87% of Standard BioTools worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 85.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,323,555.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,925,408 shares of company stock worth $6,304,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of LAB opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.