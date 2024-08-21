Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone Buys 2,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.02. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$82.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57. The company has a market cap of C$12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.69.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

