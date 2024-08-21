Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone Buys 2,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00.
Stantec Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.02. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$82.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57. The company has a market cap of C$12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on STN
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.