StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $55.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. 11,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in StepStone Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in StepStone Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.