Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Purchases 8,095 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,380.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,766,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,946.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 87.38% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 135,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

