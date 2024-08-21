Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Purchases 8,095 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,380.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,766,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,946.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stereotaxis Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 87.38% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The First Half of 2025 Will Be a Massive Test for AST SpaceMobile
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Buy-and-Forget Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.