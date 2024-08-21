Steven J. Frisch Sells 6,048 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $749,891.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

