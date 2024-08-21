Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $168.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Snowflake stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

