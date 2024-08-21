Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,014 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. 127,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,178. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.