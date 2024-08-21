StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.