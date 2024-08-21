StockNews.com Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.70.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CNB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

