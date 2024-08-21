StockNews.com Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CNB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.70.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
