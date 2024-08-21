StockNews.com Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

NYSE:TOL opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,982,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

