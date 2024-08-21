StockNews.com Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE:TX opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ternium has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

