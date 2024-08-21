Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Match Group worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.