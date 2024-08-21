Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 501,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,354 and have sold 950,432 shares valued at $20,118,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 3.4 %

CPNG stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.