Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of KNX opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,196 shares of company stock worth $4,266,729 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

