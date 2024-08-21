Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Celsius worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.