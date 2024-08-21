Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.79 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Vipshop worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.