Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

