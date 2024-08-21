Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BRX opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

