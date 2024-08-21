Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

