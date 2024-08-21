Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 103.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $66,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Paylocity by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $206.28.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

