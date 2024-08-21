Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,438,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

