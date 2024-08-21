Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 942,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 275,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.