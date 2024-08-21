Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,030 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SVB Leerink raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

