Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

