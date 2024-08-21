Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 579,688 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
