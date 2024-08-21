Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SUNS opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 65,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $806,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

