Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $19.63. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 439,160 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,918 shares of company stock worth $4,352,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 142.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

