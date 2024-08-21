Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4.8%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $595.28 and last traded at $598.81. 2,694,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,251,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

