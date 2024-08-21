Susan Wiseman Sells 3,577 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $155,885.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,018,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

