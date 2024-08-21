Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Mitch Reback Sells 9,156 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $317,199.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $282,607.26.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

