Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Sysco by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 145,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,422. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

