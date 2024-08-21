Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.10 and last traded at $171.85. 3,914,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,107,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

