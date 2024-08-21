Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky Sells 191 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Sheresky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.9 %

TTWO stock opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.