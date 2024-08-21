Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Target Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Must-Buy Stocks Boosting Value with Buybacks—Act Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Lam Research the Semiconductor Stock You’ve Been Overlooking?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Are Tech Stocks Making a Comeback? 3 Top Picks Leading the Way
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.