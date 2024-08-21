Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

