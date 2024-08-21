Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.33, but opened at $167.33. Target shares last traded at $164.95, with a volume of 4,618,503 shares trading hands.

The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

