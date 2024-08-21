Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TARS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $991.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.