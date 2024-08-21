Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.
TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $991.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
