Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,956 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Taseko Mines worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

TGB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 129,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,529. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $645.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.