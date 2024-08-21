TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from C$61.00 to C$64.00. The company traded as high as C$61.35 and last traded at C$60.68, with a volume of 779574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.38.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$27,824.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,594. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

