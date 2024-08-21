TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.13. 40,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,294. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

