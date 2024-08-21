Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Shares Down 46.1%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTC:TNISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 46.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.