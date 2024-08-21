Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $61.03.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

