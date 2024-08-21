Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $261.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 46,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,345.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 413,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,108. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 22.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 1,396.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

