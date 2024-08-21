Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $120.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

