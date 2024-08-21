Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour Sells 8,377 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $155.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $157.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

