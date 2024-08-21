Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.49 and last traded at $221.04. Approximately 28,568,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,874,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

