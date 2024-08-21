Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $203.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.95. 1,152,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.